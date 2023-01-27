Food lover's paradise at the Glenowen with catering truck market on Saturday

A GLEN Road bar is set to turn into a food lovers paradise this weekend with a one-of-a-kind catering truck market.



The Glenowen will welcome nine other businesses to their car park for the event, offering tastes from around the world including their Crooked Cocktails truck, Taquitos, Pizza Napoletana (Belfast Pizza Blogger), Sam Smith Street Food, Don Balloon Café and Restaurant, Fairleys Flavours, The Griddle (by Angus Farm), Bunelos Coffee and Donuts and The Grill.



Speaking ahead of the event – which runs from 2-9pm – Laurence Burns from Glenowen said: “On Saturday we are hosting our first Catering Truck Market in association with Cater Trucks NI.



“This idea was mainly generated from us having our very own Cocktail Truck, 'Crooked Cocktails' which will be a big focus of ours in 2023.



“When registering this with Sam Smith owner of Cater Trucks NI, which is an agency for all things Cater Trucks in Northern Ireland, we got to talking and decided to host our very own market for the people of West Belfast."



Laurence said that since taking over The Glenowen one of their main aims was to revive what was one of West Belfast’s most popular go-to spots by creating a buzz and excitement.



“The sky is the limit with this place, and we have a long way to go but the likes of our Morden Drinks Menu, monthly Comedy Nights, weekly entertainment and now The Cater Truck Market have us on the right path.



“We hope to host this market a couple of times throughout this year all being well.”



If you enjoy your cocktails, you might want to consider booking the Crooked Cocktail truck which is available for events including private functions, weddings, festivals, product launches, business events and everything in between.



For more information email info@crookedcocktails.co.uk