Mixed political reaction to North Belfast Glider route

THERE were mixed reactions from North Belfast political representatives after it was confirmed the Glider will be extended to the Antrim Road in North Belfast.

On Friday, Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd announced the proposed G3 route will go along the Antrim Road in the north of the city and along the Ormeau Road and Saintfield Road in South Belfast.

The Minister said the "feasibility" of an extension to Glengormley and Carryduff will be further assessed as part of the detailed design.

North Belfast Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has welcomed confirmation that the Glider will be extended to the Antrim Road in North Belfast.

“I am delighted to receive confirmation from Minister John O’Dowd that the Glider route will be extended to the Antrim Road in North Belfast," he said.

“Sinn Féin have campaigned on this for some time, and we look forward to seeing the huge benefits this will bring to our part of the city.

“It’s important that residents and local businesses are fully consulted and at the heart of the preparations.

“It's also hugely positive and significant that the door is now open for Glengormley to be included in this major project.”

DUP MLA Phillip Brett and UUP Councillor Robert Foster described the exclusion of the Newtownabbey area from the proposed North Belfast Glider Route as a "missed opportunity".

“The exclusion of the Newtownabbey area from the proposed North Belfast Glider route is completely unacceptable," they said in a statement.

"The proposals from the Sinn Fein Minister, exclude some of the most densely populated communities of North Belfast, who rely on public transport.

"To exclude the communities of Glengormley, Rathcoole and the commercial area of Abbey Centre defies logic.

"The proposals provide no detail on where the current proposals will end along the Antrim Road, which will lead many to conclude that these flawed plans have been rushed out the door in advance of a possible election.

"Our commitment remains to ensuring accessible public transport for all communities in North Belfast, including a new rail halt at Merville to connect with the Glider.

"We will continue to make the case for better proposals.”

North Belfast MLA Nuala McAllister said the decision was long overdue.

“Alongside my colleague Andrew Muir MLA, I met the Infrastructure Minister yesterday and highlighted the need to ensure any major capital plans like the Glider benefit the whole community in North Belfast,” she said.

“In East Belfast prior to the activation of the Glider, when enforcement was in place alongside the new bus lanes, ticket sales for Metro services increased by 30 per cent. This shows just how transformative public transport can be, if done right.

“I will continue to put pressure on the Department to ensure the installation comes alongside safe cycle routes with access to the city centre and improvements to Shore Road routes for public transport.”