WATCH: Glór na Móna cuts protest brought to Education Authority's door

A LOUD and vibrant crowd descended on the Education Authority's headquarters on Tuesday to protest against proposed cuts to Irish medium youth services.

Glór na Móna is set to lose 98 per cent of its budget as part of the cuts to youths services across the region.

The move, which disproportionately affects Irish medium youth services, will see Glór na Móna lose £86,000 and five members of staff.

Belfast's Irish language community voiced their opposition at the Education Authority's offices on Academy Street, where officials were met with a cacophony of noise from a crowd largely made up of young people from local Gaelscoileanna.

A busload of pupils from Coláiste Feirste joined children from eight Irish medium primary and nursery schools at the Education Authority doors.

Gaeilgeoirí dressed as crocodiles – now synonymous with the fight for Irish language rights following a gaffe by former DUP leader Arlene Foster – were also among the crowd, which included parents and community reps.

Education Authority officials inside no doubt had their work cut out due to the deafening din of whistles and chants from the throng below their office windows.

Addressing the demonstration in Irish, Coláiste Feirste pupil and Solas na nÓg youth worker, Cian O'Riordan, said that they were here today to highlight the importance of the Irish language and the Irish youth services.