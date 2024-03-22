Golf: St Mary's CBGS pupil Fionn set to juggle courses with scholarship to Kansas State

Fionn Dobbin (left) and Year 11 pupil Eoin Burrows with St Mary's CBGS Principal Siobhan Kelly at Balmoral Golf Club. Fionn is set to take up a golf scholarship with Kansas State University in September

A COLLEGE course in the United States will take on a couple of meanings for St Mary's CBGS pupil Fionn Dobbin whose talents with a golf club have earned him a scholarship to Kansas State University.

The Lagmore teenager's performance at the 2022 R&A (British) Junior Open where he finished joint-fifth piqued the interest of coaches and he has built upon that with a win at the Edge Golf Championship in Portgual in March 2023.

A member of the Irish U18 High Performance Panel, Fionn played on the U18 Irish team which won the R&A Boys’ home internationals last year and recently made his senior Irish team debut in the Octagonal Championships in Spain, with Ireland finishing as close runners-up to Italy.

Now in his A-Level year, it was time to work out where next and the offer from Kansas State University represented a dream come true for Fionn who will head out to the campus in August before beginning his studies in September, enrolling in a kinesiology course, which is the study of movement, whilst also hitting the golf course as part of the college's golf team.

"I'm looking forward to getting across and taking the opportunity," said the West Belfast lad at the launch of the St Mary's CBGS golf day at balmoral Golf Club.

"It's exciting, so we'll see what can happen. Going to America was always one of my goals growing up but this all came about at the British Boys two years ago as coaches would come to that event.

"One watched me and got in touch, so I went over to the college for a visit and really enjoyed it. The campus was really good, so I committed to them and will travel over in August."

Balmoral was the club where Fionn first developed a passion for the sport, since switching to Malone.

To reach the level he is now has taken years of hard work, but it is beginning to pay off as he looks to follow in the footsteps of Rory McIlroy into the PGA Tour in the future.

He can take a huge step towards that should the trajectory remain and indeed, performing well on the US College circuit can open the door.

But professional golf is about much more than just fairways and greens. It requires study, preparation and dedication - attributes he already has in spades as he gets ready for his American adventure.

Well done to Fionn and @GolfIreland_ team this week successfully representing Ireland 🇮🇪 to win the @RandA Boys Home Internationals. Thanks to everyone who has supported Fionn in his journey so far. ⛳️ @petermartinpro @MaryPetersTrust @STMARYSCBGS pic.twitter.com/jK1v9a9nLI — Lindsey Dobbin (@lindseydobbin) August 14, 2023

"I have four years there, so if I do well I climb the college rankings," he explained.

"Hopefully, by the end of it all, I can get onto the PGA tour. If you finish high on the Order of Merit, that can earn a spot on the Tour and that is the end goal. Firstly, I have to play well.

"There's a lot of work goes into it on and off the course. There are exams and then on course, there's a lot of planning in terms of course management. It takes a lot of practice to get ready for any tournament - hours of putting and chipping to prepare, but I'm excited about this opportunity."

Fionn is not the only emerging star from St Mary's CGBS as he was joined at last week's launch by Year 11, Eoin Burrows, a member of Belvoir Park Golf Club who currently plays off a handicap of 0.9.

In 2022 Eoin secured victories in two provincial competitions, winning both the Connacht Boys' U14 Open at Westport and the Ulster U14s Boys’ Close at Edenmore.

These victories and a strong season overall saw him secure top place in both the Ulster and Irish U14 Orders of Merit.

Eoin is a member of the Irish U16 High Performance Panel. Having represented Ulster in the Interprovincial Championships for the past two years, Eoin has now been selected for the Irish U16 team for the upcoming Quadrangular Matches being held in Scotland in early April.