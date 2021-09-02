Free period products at West Belfast GAA club

A WEST Belfast Gaelic Athletic Club is now offering free period items at its clubhouse and changing rooms as part of a charity campaign to make sanitary items available to all those who need them.

Gort na Móna GAC has joined The Homeless Period Belfast's #MenstruationMatters campaign, which calls for the provision of free period products in all toilets outside of the home.

Products such as tampons and sanitary pads will now be available in the toilets and camogie changing rooms at Páirc Mhic Ionnrachtaigh.

Explaining the initiative, Gort na Móna Committee Member, Michelle Bradley, said: "We have seen huge increase in members in the past six years since ladies football started within the club, we've had camogie for about 25 years, but we've had a huge influx of girls in our club and we've seen the need that there is.

"There was actually a blitz one day and one of the camog's had to go home because she unexpectedly took her period and there was no provision of period products.

"The committee was approached and gave the okay for everything but because of the lockdown everything was put on the back burner, but then some of the coaches knew people from Menstruation Matters, so we got them on board. They've donated baskets and starter packs to help raise awareness within the club.

"We also got some products from Aisling at St Gall's and the Upper Springfield Development Trust's Joanne Enright, so that we can keep the products topped up. They're in the clubhouse, every coach has a key so they're accessible 24/7 and we're raising awareness within the teams so that if there's anybody experiencing period poverty we can supply them with a take home pack."

Michelle said the provision of products will help tackle the stigma around periods and also support those who are struggling financially.

"Some young girls don't even want to tell their mummy, but they may open up to a coach or a mentor and we can supply them with stuff," she said.

"Period products can also be expensive to buy and if it's taking the pressure off people we're happy to help."

Homeless Period Belfast Volunteer, Michelle McCrea, said: "Sanitary products are not a luxury, they are essential just like toilet roll, soap, hand towels and even sanitary bins that are in the toilets.

"Every woman will be caught out with a period at some stage, but this means that they won't need to worry."

"Period products need to be made compulsory," she added.

"Everybody deserves a dignified period and they shouldn't have to worry."