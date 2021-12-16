Gort na Móna vaccine clinic a huge success

Close to 200 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 during a walk-in clinic at Gort na Móna GAC on Sunday.

The club facilitated staff from the Belfast Trust as they administered first, second and booster doses to help protect the community from the virus.

Reflecting on the initiative, Gort na Móna Vice-Chair, John Kelly, said: "From the start of the pandemic the club has been very active in the Upper Springfield.

"For 10 weeks this year we stored and packed 300 food parcels each week and distributed them to people in the Upper Springfield and Lower Andytown in conjunction with the Upper Springfield Development Trust and local Sinn Féin representatives.

"People really benefited from it and we want to continue helping people. The vaccination clinic was just the next step.

"It's not just about the GAA to us, it's about the whole community."

Mr Kelly said the vaccine clinic, which ran from 10am to 4pm, had people "queue outside" from before the doors opened, signalling a huge demand for the jab.

With over 100 people vaccinated within the first few hours, close to 200 received a the jab in all.

"Belfast Trust were delighted with it so they're going to come back and do another one in early January," Mr Kelly added.

"They're more than welcome any time for us – anything at all that helps the community."

In addition to its vaccination centre at the RVH, Belfast Trust has been running pop-up clinics throughout the city.

On Monday (December 13), the Trust tweeted that they "are delighted to see so many people coming forward for their COVID-19 vacs & booster."

Today Thursday (December 15), St John's GAC will host a walk-in vaccine clinic between 12pm and 6pm.

For further information about the Trust's vaccine programme click here.