Russell Court high-rise to tumble as new plans get the green light

TIME UP: The Russell Court complex has been used in a number of ways over the years

THE familiar Russell Court high-rise flats opposite the City Hospital on the Lisburn Road are to be demolished after a number of key planning applications were given the green light by City Hall.

At Tuesday's meeting, Belfast City Council's Planning Committee give the go-ahead for 33 dwellings at the former Belvoir Park Hospital site. The scheme will enable the restoration of three dilapidated listed former pavilions; deliver enhanced equipped open space for existing and new residents; secure five category one social/affordable houses and improved links for existing housing to Ballylesson Road and adjacent woodland.

Approval was also granted for 55 apartments – a mix of social and private units, at Gaffikin Street, Sandy Row.

The Planning Committee also approved an application for Queen’s University new iREACH Health innovation centre on the Lisburn Road.

Full planning permission was granted for the erection of four- and five-storey clinical research buildings on either side of the Lisburn Road, replacing the existing Russell Court buildings currently at the site.

iREACH Health is funded through the Belfast Region City Deal programme of investment and will provide an NHS, industry and research facility beside Belfast City Hospital, facilitating world-class clinical research to deliver better treatments to improve people’s health. iREACH Health will develop and test medicines, technologies and therapies to deliver better health and wellbeing outcomes to people in Northern Ireland and beyond.

Chair of the Council's Planning Committee, Councillor Matt Garrett, said: “Once again, our Planning Committee decisions are helping to build Belfast to benefit our residents, student population and visitors to the city.”