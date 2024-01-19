Green light for new social housing development in Sailortown

GREEN LIGHT: An artist's impression of Belfast Harbour's new social/affordable housing scheme in the Sailortown area of North Belfast

BELFAST City Council has given the green light for a new social housing development in the Sailortown area of North Belfast.

This application by Belfast Harbour relates to two areas of land either side of Pilot Street for 69 residential units, including 16 houses and apartments adjacent to Dock Street, Garmolye Street and Short Street and a block of 53 apartments adjacent to Corporation Street.

It is the first ever social housing scheme by Belfast Harbour as part of the ongoing rejuvenation of Belfast’s historic Sailortown community.

The Pilot Street site is currently a vacant lot used for storage, while the Corporation Street location was formerly the base of rope and cable manufacturer J McCready and Co.

The housing plans were given the green light at Tuesday night’s meeting of Belfast City Council’s Planning Committee and is subject to ratification at next month's full Council meeting.

Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee welcomed its approval.

“The housing crisis in North Belfast remains critical and tonight’s approval of social housing units at Pilot Street is very welcome," he said. “We must continue to identify additional locations in the constituency and do all we can to get those awaiting homes housed as soon as possible in high quality homes for life.”