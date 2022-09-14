Green Party Cathaoirleach chosen as new West Belfast rep

THE Green Party in West Belfast has chosen women's rights activist and party Cathaoirleach Elaine Crory as their new representative for the constituency.

Originally from Co. Cavan, Elaine has been living on the Falls Road for the past seven years with her husband and two children who attend an Irish medium school in the area.

Elaine was a founding member of the Green Party’s West Belfast branch alongside Stevie Maginn, who has been the party’s rep in the area since 2018, but who is stepping down after having recently moved to Newtownabbey where he remains a party member.

Welcoming Elaine to the role, Stevie told the Andersonstown News: “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Elaine since we founded the local Green Party branch together in 2019.

"During that time, we have worked together on a number of local campaigns and to resolve various constituency issues.

Elaine Crory outside the Cultúrlann

"We have taken every opportunity to set out a greener vision for West Belfast which has attracted several new members and supporters, and held others' feet to the fire on a range of issues.

“I am confident that Elaine, working with the rest of our local team and our councillors across the city, can build on this work and make a local breakthrough to electoral success in next year’s council elections.”

A seasoned campaigner, Elaine has been involved in campaigns such as Reclaim the Night and Rally for Choice. She works in the women's sector, has served on the Gender Equality Strategy co-design group, is a specialist advisor on Violence Against Women and Girls to the Women and Equalities Committee.

She is also a regular media contributor, speaking on a range of topics, particularly violence against women and girls.

Elaine said: “Raising a young family in West Belfast, I all too familiar with the issues facing the people of West Belfast such as increasing poverty, air pollution, inadequate housing and lack of access to green space.

“We are facing a difficult winter but this can be mitigated if we stand together and work towards a better future, building community solutions to our shared problems. I am determined to join my Green Party colleagues in doing our part to ensure a happier, healthier West Belfast.”