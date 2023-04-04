Council row over motion to commemorate UDR Greenfinch soldiers

DEBATE: Councillors had their say on the Greenfinches last night at City Hall

Councillors clashed last night in Belfast City Council over a DUP motion calling for Council to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Greenfinches.

On July 6, 1973, the Ulster Defence Regiment Bill permitted the recruitment of women into the Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) known as Greenfinches.

The motion by DUP councillor Sarah Bunting and seconded by colleague Tracy Kelly called on the Council to mark the 50th anniversary this July.

Sinn Féin councillor Joe Duffy was first to oppose the motion, saying that members of the UDR were involved in sectarian killings and collusion. He said councillors should focus on their opposition to the British Government's amnesty bill.

People Before Profit councillor Matt Collins said that the Council should not be commemorating the UDR in any way. He argued that the UDR was a regiment of the

British military and formed to replace the B Specials and they had a history of collusion and sectarianism.

UUP Alderman Sonia Copeland said her mother was a Greenfinch and not involved in any paramilitary organisation. She said her role was to keep people and property safe.

Alliance Deputy Lord Mayor Michelle Kelly said the party would be supporting the motion, stating that she understood there are sensitivities but women need to be remembered.

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte described the motion as "entirely unsuitable". He said he recognised some of the work of individual women did but said the UDR regiment was involved in sectarian killings.

"To stand and ask Belfast City Council to commemorate the UDR in any way is just staggering," he said.

UUP Councillor John Kyle said the debate showed how far we still have to go in this city, given the two completely different perspectives.

He said he recognised there were "bad actors" who disgraced those they served with but there were people who served courageously to protect people from bombs and bullets. He added that from a Unionist point of view, the Greenfinches are "very important" and they deserve recognition.

"This is about women who put their lives on the line to protect their community," he said.

Green Party Leader Mal O’Hara said the Green Party would be abstaining from a vote on the motion and said there could have been a better way to agree a way forward rather than debate it at full Council.

DUP councillor Tracy Kelly said some of the remarks about the motion were "disappointing", given that we were talking about less than 1,000 women.

Following a vote, the motion was passed.