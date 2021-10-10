Grosvenor scores with new spectator stand

IN GOOD COMPANY: Fra McCann MLA and Councillor Tina Black check out the new spectator stand at Grosvenor Community Centre

A LONG-AWAITED spectator stand at the Grosvenor Community Centre football pitch has finally been unveiled.

The 51-seat stand is the latest upgrade to the facility, which is home to Immaculata Football Club.

Earlier this year, the pitch was resurfaced as part of £2million city-wide funding boost from Belfast City Council.

As well as recent addition of perimeter fencing, the new £20,000 stand brings the venue to Irish FA Intermediate standards and will allow Immaculata FC to advance to higher leagues in the coming seasons.

Danny McMonigle from Immaculata FC said: "It raises the standard of the ground for everybody at the club from the juniors right through to the seniors.

"Whenever there is a stand the place obviously looks more professional and hopefully it will attract more spectators and players.

"It's not even just for the club, but it's another option for the people of the area including pensioners who now have a place to sit and a bit of cover to watch the games. We hope to attract more people from the local community in with the stand."

West Belfast MLA Fra McCann said the stand will open up "competitive capacity across the Falls".

"The site looks amazing with a new surface, fencing and spectator stand," he said.

"The future is bright for local community sports teams and the Immaculata Football Club have witnessed their home ground (the Cage) being transformed, with major aspirations for league advancement.

"The playing field and grounds shine bright with positive day and night activity and showcase everything great about West Belfast culture, community and talent."