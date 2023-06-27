Group of USA young ambassadors take in West Belfast sights on two-week visit

​A GROUP of young people from the US are embarking on a two-week visit to Ireland and have added some cultural and historical fact-finding in West Belfast to their itinerary.

Now in its 16th year, the Young Ambassador Programme was establish by a network of informed and influential individuals throughout USA. This year, the programme welcomed young people from the Ancient Order of Hibernians in America. The programme is run jointly with the St Patrick's Centre in Downpatrick.

The group visited West Belfast to see the James Connolly Visitor Centre and An Cultúrlann.

Tim Campbell, Director of St Patrick’s Centre in Downpatrick explained: "For 16 years we have had a young ambassador programme to bring young people from different parts of America to learn about Ireland.

"We were delighted to be in West Belfast to visit the James Connolly Visitor Centre and An Cultúrlann



"Some of the young people on the programme are from the Ancient Order of Hibernians in America. They have chosen potential young leaders of the future who will go on to be on their national board.



"There is already a huge Irish-American community and bringing them over to Ireland means a lot to the young people.



"USA and this part of Ireland have a special relationship and it will always continue to grow. They are here for two weeks. They have had a fabulous time so far and we look forward to the rest of the trip."