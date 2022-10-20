Competition will encourage more music in our schools

GLENGORMLEY School of Traditional Music is set to host an inaugural competition for post-primary schools next month.

The event, sponsored by Movie House Cinemas and Matchetts Music, will take place in Edmund Rice College in Glengormley on Saturday, November 18.

A number of top prizes are on offer including first prize of £750 worth of musical instruments from Matchetts Music.

Ray Morgan, Chair of Glengormley School of Traditional Music explained the idea behind the event.

"The aim of the competition is to promote and encourage the teaching of traditional music in secondary schools in the greater Belfast area," he said.

"We want to encourage all schools to have traditional music as part of their music provision.

"There will be two tiers/levels of competition as the teaching of music and the numbers is greater in some schools than others.

"We ask schools to place themselves in one of the tiers, however all entries will be pre-assessed and GSOTM will be the final arbiters as to which tier each entrant is placed."

​Successful entrants will be expected to play a set of between five and eight minutes duration. A group should be made up of at least four musicians, but no more than 16.

For more information and to register for the competition, please visit the GSOTM website here.