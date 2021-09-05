Major plans to upgrade the Half Moon Lake

A LOCAL councillor has welcomed progress on plans to rejuvenate the Half Moon Lake in Lenadoon.

Sinn Féin Councillor Arder Carson met with Belfast City Council officials at the site this week to discuss plans to overhaul the popular wildlife haven.

The West Belfast rep said the Council will bring forward a funding proposal that would allow for resurfacing works, woodland management, and the installation of new irrigation systems, signage and animation at the site.

It is hoped that the Council can avail of funding under the Department for Infrastructure's £20 million blue/green strategy, which aims to improving cycle ways, footways and green and blue spaces.

The Half Moon Lake is a former mill pond used to power machinery at McCance's linen mill, which was once situated in the Colin Glen.

Cllr Carson said he hopes the facility, which he said has long been neglected by the Council, will be brought "into the 21st Century".

"This work is really about bringing the Half Moon Lake to where it needs to be in 2021," he said.

"It has been a bit of a neglected asset from Council point of view – they have a responsibility to maintain it and they haven't done it.

"I was keen that we try to find financial support for irrigation systems in the water, one in the big lake and one at the small lake at the top of the weir, which is really stagnant.

"We also need some woodland management because of the boundary issues, and there should also be some animation, because it looks quite industrial. If you go to the gate you would think you're not allowed in there. There is absolutely no visible sign that it's open to the public or that it's an urban oasis, so we need some animation to better promote it.

"Some resurfacing, particular around the main entrance, and also some kind of interactive adventure board that kids can interact with.

"There is a bus stop right outside it, so we should be promoting it better. Local people know about it, but this is really to try and take it to the next level."