Spooky Halloween costume party at Cliftonville Golf Club

WITH Halloween just around the corner, Cliftonville Golf Club are hosting a Costume Party.

Situated in the shadow of Cavehill, it promises to be a spooktacular night out on Saturday, October 28 at 8pm.

The night will feature an ABBA tribute, DJ RC, food and drinks promotions. There will also be prizes for best costume and runner-up.

A hidden gem in the heart of North Belfast, why not celebrate Halloween in one of Belfast city’s oldest clubs.

Tickets for the Halloween Costume Party are priced at £15. For more information, call 028 90744 158.