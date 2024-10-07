Hanna: New Ireland is a 'pathway to a better system'

THE SDLP’s new leader Claire Hanna has told the party’s annual conference that the problems that the North of Ireland face “are a result of the fundamental structure of the UK”.

Addressing the SDLP conference for the first time on Saturday as leader, the MP for Belfast South and Mid Down said that the North is “stuck in a cycle” of divided politics and “a begging bowl approach to a Treasury who don’t particularly care about our challenges”.

She said: “The events of the last few weeks have illustrated the fundamental weakness in a system where investment can be paused by whim in London.”

She said a new Ireland is a pathway to a better system.

“Our voices and our votes can not only be heard but can truly drive change in a modern nation of seven million people. A fiery northern star that can push the things that need to be ‘new’ in a new Ireland.

Claire Hanna addressing delegates at the conference

“I’m not here to tell you that this is a simple fix, or that we should put every egg in that basket and damn the present. Like the people we represent, the SDLP lives in the here and now.

“We’ll hold the Executive accountable on your behalf, we’ll press Dublin for more, and we’ll represent people in Westminster, even when we know that place won’t make all our dreams comes true. Because our values mean we’re focused not on our own fortunes, but on the people’s needs.”

She said the party will try to make Stormont work “but we refuse to believe that that’s as good as it gets”.

“A new Ireland isn’t a magic wand. But it takes us closer to a connected, dynamic economy. It takes us back into Europe. To a society that values the arts, to a progressive foreign policy, to a real say in where we’re going.”