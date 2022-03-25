Improvement works to be carried out at Hannahstown Cemetery

MAINTENANCE: The Cemetery and Columbarium will be undergoing a period of maintenance work in the coming weeks

LEASEHOLDERS at The Rock Cemetery and St Joseph's Cemetery and Columbarium in Hannahstown are being asked to remove ornaments and wreaths from their graves to allow a programme of maintenance to commence.

Last year, the cemetery hit the headlines when relatives complained after finding that flowers and items they had placed on graves were removed.

The Cemetery Committee have told the Andersonstown News that the Parish of Hannahstown intend to carry out "maintenance and improvement works at the Hannahstown and The Rock cemeteries".

"The programme will commence with maintenance to the Columbarium in Our Lady’s Cemetery involving cleaning and painting works to masonry walls and railings.



"To facilitate these necessary works, all ornaments, and wreaths on the top of the vaults will have to be removed. Notices highlighting this requirement have been displayed at the Columbarium and we remind all leaseholders that this is also a requirement of the Cemetery regulations."

The committee added that since the display of signs in January, it is apparent that a great effort has been made by several to assist and said that this is very appreciated.

"All other items will be set aside for collection to allow the works to commence," the committee continued.

"This work by volunteers will be carried out week commencing 2 May 2022 and weather permitting the maintenance works will also commence then and be finished in time for Cemetery Sunday.



"In preparation for the grass cutting season, families are asked to remove old wreaths etc.



"An important development in the maintenance of our cemeteries will be the construction of a new stone wall (subject to planning permission) to the Hannahstown Hill upper boundary, which will necessitate the removal of the tree stumps.



"Other important improvements include the resurfacing of all existing paths at the Rock Cemetery. The resurfacing of paths in Hannahstown Cemetery will be phased over next three years.



"The Parish of Hannahstown would like to thank everyone for their co-operation and support in ensuring that our cemeteries remain a dignified resting place for our deceased loved ones."

After a two year absence, the parish will hold their Cemetery Sunday on the following dates: