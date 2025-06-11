Hannahstown Hill resurfacing scheme complete

AN extensive resurfacing scheme of Hannahstown Hill has been completed.

The £485,000 resurfacing scheme extends from the junction of the Glen Road to the junction of Upper Springfield Road.

Sinn Féin councillor Arder Carson said: “I am delighted to see the completion of the resurfacing and civil works on Hannahstown Hill.

"We had received many complaints in relation to the condition of the road so this work is very much welcomed by local residents and road users in general.

WELCOME: Sinn Féin councillor Arder Carson

"I have also submitted a request to council for the current signage on the hill to be made dual language with the inclusion of Irish.”

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This substantial investment of £485,000 for West Belfast will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users who travel through this area and demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

"I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work was carried out.”