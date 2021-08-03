Hargey committed to promoting inclusion during Pride month

SOUTH Belfast MLA Deirdre Hargey says he will continue to promote LGBTQI+ inclusion and visibility in her role as Communities Minister.

Pride 2021 month began this week, with events celebrated from July right through to September.

The popular Belfast Pride Parade 2021 will be online again this year to keep everyone safe with all welcome to send in a short video for the online parade on Saturday (July 31) on the Belfast Pride website here.

The Sinn Féin representative said it is important that we aim to promote inclusion and visibility for members of the LGBTQI+ community in Belfast.

Minister Hargey said: “It has been a tough year for people who haven’t been in a caring and supporting environment, or where they may have been disconnected from the support networks that existed pre-COVID-19.

"I hope this improves quickly and people get to live their best lives in a society that has learned to value every person for who they are regardless of gender identity, expression or sexual orientation.

“My aim is to help build an inclusive society. I want to wish all of our LGBTQI+ family and friends an enjoyable and safe Pride and I will continue to support and protect the rights of all our LGBTQI+ communities.”