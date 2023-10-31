Public urged to have say on new Hazelwood Integrated College development

A PUBLIC consultation is set to open later this month on the proposed development of Hazelwood Integrated College in North Belfast.

The plans are set to be unveiled at an event on Thursday, November 9 between 4pm and 8pm at the Whitewell Road school where the public can view the proposed plans and discuss them with the design team who will be in attendance.

A Digital Public Consultation will also open from November 9 to November 30 on www.hazelwoodconsultation.com which will include proposed plans and an online feedback form.

The redevelopment of Hazelwood Integrated College includes a new school campus, new sports pitch, outdoor play area, car parking, refurbishment of the Graymount House building and a temporary mobile village during the construction process.

Máire Thompson, Principal of Hazelwood Integrated College, said the school is in desperate need of redevelopment.

"It is very welcome that we have this opportunity for a new school," she explained.

"We are delighted we are at the planning application and public consultation stage.

"There is a lot of uncertainty with funding and finances due to the lack of Stormont but we are hoping the plans will come to fruition in the next few years for the benefit of the children of North Belfast.

"We have been awarded UK School of the Year in 2022 and our performance outcomes this year are in the top two per cent. The students deserve a fully-resourced school so that they can continue to avail of the excellent standard of education.

"The school was built for 700 students and we now have 1,100. For a school this size to have no sporting facilities at all is not good. We deserve a school fitting of our numbers."

Máire is encouraging local people to get involved in the public consultation and have their say.

"We will be working closely with the local community on the plans. The school has always worked alongside the community and we would like to continue that," she added.

"The consultation is an opportunity for people to come and view the plans and have their say.

"I think the new plans are very innovative. Any questions will be answered by the experts on the day."