Hazelwood shortlisted for Secondary School of the Year Award

HAZELWOOD Integrated College in North Belfast has been shortlisted for Secondary School of the Year.

The Tes Schools Awards 2021 will reward the most outstanding individuals and institutions that the education sector has to offer.

It is the second time in three years that the Whitewell Road school has been shortlisted for the prestigious award.

Hazelwood Principal Máire Thompson said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted for this prestigious award, for the second time in three years.

“This has been a particularly difficult year and the whole Hazelwood Community has gone the extra mile for our students. I am extremely proud of this fantastic achievement.”

We are delighted to announce that we have been shortlisted for @tes UK Secondary School of the Year 2021!



After a very tough year, this is a lovely announcement 📢



The winners will be announced on Friday 25 June 2021.https://t.co/J4OyDK0O86 — Hazelwood Integrated College (@hazelwoodni) May 14, 2021

Tes editor Jon Severs added: “It is more important this year than ever before to celebrate the fantastic work schools do, because in the past 12 months they have gone above and beyond to ensure pupils were able to be educated and be kept safe in extraordinary circumstances.

“We were inundated with entries that demonstrated just how hard the pandemic made the work of schools, and just how amazing the response from staff has been.

“We are looking forward to showcasing, as we do every year, just how vital our education professionals are to every facet of this country. "

Winners will be announced on Friday, June 25.