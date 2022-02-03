'He had a heart of gold' – Family's tribute to tragic Ardoyne man Odhran (19)

'ONE OF A KIND': Odhran Doherty (19), who passed away this week

THE heartbroken family of a young Ardoyne man who passed away suddenly this week has described him as having a "heart of gold".

Tributes have been paid in to Odhran Doherty (19) who passed away suddenly on Tuesday.

He had become a father last year, to his baby daughter, Aibreán, aged just nine months.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, his brother, Ciaran said: "Everyone who knew him knew how nice and caring a person he was.

"He had a heart of gold. He was one of a kind and always himself. He was such a good person.

"He was involved in so much in the community. He wanted to help people and did many sponsored walks, cycles and campaigns.

"I want to thank everyone for their messages of support and everyone who has donated to the fundraising page. Nothing will ever bring Odhran back, though."

Odhran was well-known for his involvement in the community, particularly with Ardoyne Youth Club for over ten years, which included a memorable trip to South Africa with the 'Belfast 2 Blanco' project.

Stephen Konrad from Ardoyne Youth Club said: "It's absolutely heartbreaking news to wake up to this morning. It honestly felt like a dagger to the heart.

"I had the pleasure to work with Odhran over the last ten years in Ardoyne Youth Club. I was lucky to share so many amazing memories with him that will last forever. I am very lucky and privileged to have been part of his life.

"From a young man who first came through our doors shy and short of confidence to becoming a man with all the self-belief and confidence in the world. He brought so much laughter and joy to our group sessions.

"This is another young life taken too soon. Another young person who I have worked with and had a strong relationship with. Our community has lost too many stars. I really hope and pray this is the last.

"My thoughts and prayers are with my friends Michael, Maureen and all Odhran’s family and friends."

A JustGiving Page, set up by Grace Family Centre in Ardoyne, has raised £3,460 at the time of writing to support the family.