Lenadoon health Information morning deemed a huge success

TUESDAY saw over 100 people attend a community information morning at the Glen Community Centre. Organised by Lenadoon Community Forum, members of the community availed of all the information that was on offer.

There was a wide and diverse group of service providers in attendance sharing and informing those present at the event. Service advisers from several thematic health service providers such as Warmer House Initiatives and Welfare Benefits Advisers were among those attending to the large crowd.

The Alzheimer’s society, Cancer Lifeline, RNIB, AGE NI, Translink, Public Health Authority, the South and West Food Bank along with Disability Action, NEA and NICHS were among some of the service providers in attendance.

Teresa Hyland from the Tuesday Club said: ‘‘These information mornings are really appreciated and valued as they are a fantastic way of getting the vital life-saving information into the heart of the community where it is really needed."

Teresa said that already she knew of "a number of vital referrals which had been made and that the event was really appreciated and will greatly help the people in attendance".

Our Warm and Well team are at the Age Friendly Belfast @belfastcc be prepared event in Glen Road Community Centre this morning. Call round for a chat about reducing your energy bills and what support there is that you can access ahead of this winter. pic.twitter.com/Fg8r74LHCb — National Energy Action NI (@NEA_NIreland) September 20, 2022

George Lyttle from Belfast City Council said, "once again the information morning was very well supported’’ as he had been very busy ‘‘advising people of the importance of their domestic waste management, what they can and cannot recycle and how to request a replacement bin or to change their bin size".

Paddy O’Donnell from Lenadoon Community Forum thanked everyone for their contribution and effort that made the event such a success given that it was the first one that they had been able to organise since the start of Covid.