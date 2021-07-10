NORTH BELFAST: Health Minister makes Mater Hospital pledge

HEALTH Minister Robin Swann has confirmed that the Mater Hospital remains part of the Health Service's 'footprint' in the North.

Minister Swann made the promise at a meeting with an SDLP delegation including Councillor Carl Whyte who had raised the importance of a return of full services to the hospital.

The Crumlin Road hospital has been the primary hospital in Belfast Trust treating and caring for COVID-19 patients, having done so since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Councillor Whyte said: “The Mater Hospital is a critical part of the health service, not just for North Belfast but for people across our city and across the North. It has played a heroic role in the battle against COVID-19.

“During a meeting with the Health Minister I raised the importance of the full return of services to the Mater, including inpatient midwife-led maternity services, as well as the important role the hospital can play by using its spare operating theatre capacity to help with plans to reduce waiting lists.

"While health services are stretched in the city, it’s important that we maximise use of every facility.

“I was glad to hear Minister Swann confirm that he considers the Mater Hospital to be part of our health service’s footprint and I look forward to working with him and others to increase access to health services in North Belfast.”