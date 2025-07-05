HEALTHWISE: Here’s a berry worthwhile addition to your diet

TAYBERRIES are not one of our better known fruits, but they’re well worth incorporating into your diet.

They’re a hybrid of a raspberry and a blackberry and offer great nutritional benefits for the body. They are a source of vitamins like C and K. These help with collagen, serotonin, immunity, brain, blood platelets and bone metabolism.

Tayberries are also a source of fibre and a diet high in this can help with digestion, prevent constipation and improve gut health. They are also incredibly versatile when thinking about culinary dishes.

For a refreshing twist, toss them into salads, blend them in smoothies or use them as a delightful topping for desserts. Remember smoothie portion sizes are 150g, which counts as only one portion of fruit and veg per day. Don’t exceed this.

Tayberries can be used to make sauce which will add a sweet and tangy drizzle to grilled meats. The tayberry season occurs in mid-summer so be sure to try some now at your local greengrocer or market. With their impressive nutritional profile and health benefits, tayberries are more than just a tasty treat. They can play a significant role in enhancing your overall wellbeing, making them a smart choice to boost your fruit and vegetable intakes daily.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentivenutrition

@gmail.com