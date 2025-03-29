HEALTHWISE: If you're not allergic, peanut butter can spread a little goodness

CAUTION: Peanut butter is a good addition to your diet, but try to avoid brands containing palm oil

PEANUT butter is a popular spread known for its delicious taste and unique texture. For those who aren’t allergic, it can provide some versatility when it comes to nutritional value.

Peanut butter is a good source of Omega 9. This can help maintain our good cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease. But many commercial brands add palm oil to their peanut butter which can do the opposite with cholesterol and increase heart disease risk.

The ‘Biona’ brand of peanut butter has no added palm oil or sugar. Too much free sugar can cause tooth decay also.

Peanut butter is also a good source of vitamin B7 as well as minerals like phosphorus, magnesium, copper and manganese. These help with protein breakdown, bones, teeth, sleep and collagen in our bodies. A portion size of peanut butter is a tablespoon and it goes well on wholemeal bread and rice cakes and is a popular ingredient in protein balls. These are useful snacks when feeling peckish to help you get through the day.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast