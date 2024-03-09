HEALTHWISE: Make versatile tuna a key part of your diet

FRESH tuna is a very versatile foodstuff, being a good source of protein, vitamins A, B3, B12 and D3. These nutrients help with structure within our bodies, eyesight, energy release, DNA blueprint and bone health.

Fresh tuna is also a good source of important minerals such as potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, iron, selenium and iodine. These help with electrical signals, teeth strength, sleep, fatigue, immune system and thyroid hormones.

Oily fish generally are recommended, oily fish including salmon, mackerel, sardines, herring, pilchards, sprats and trout. These are good sources of Omega 3 DHA and EPA and our bodies need these for heat, blood vessels, lungs, immune system, brain and our hormones.

Fresh and canned tuna previously counted as oily fish but no longer because according to updated advice in 2018 the levels of Omega 3 oil are way less than in the oily fish I’ve just mentioned. In fact, tuna has comparable amounts of Omega 3 to that seen in white fish – cod, plaice, haddock, pollock, coley, dab, flounder etc.

It is important to note that while canned fish contains Omega 3, some may be removed during processing, so fresh is the way forward. The public health guidelines for fish are two portions per week, of which one should be oily and the other white fish or shellfish, i.e. prawns, mussels, scallops, squid, oysters, crab and lobster.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentive nutrition@gmail.com