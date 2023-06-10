HEALTHWISE: Reflux problems require careful diet choices

GASTRO-oesophageal reflux disease (GORD) is a common condition where acid from the stomach leaks up into your oesophagus or gullet.

The oesophagus connects our mouth to our stomachs so food can pass through for digestion. GORD causes symptoms such as heartburn, acid reflux, an unpleasant taste in the back of the mouth, inflammation, bloating, feeling sick and pain when swallowing. So which foods can make GORD worse?

Fatty foods, especially red meats, can make stomach acids go into the oesophagus due to longer digestion times and can cause unpleasant symptoms. Remember, red meat is the best source of absorbable iron in our diets. Recommendations are no more than 70g per day. But if you do have problems with red meat try almonds, Brazil nuts or hazelnuts combined with strawberries or a kiwi fruit on a daily basis to enhance iron intakes.

Other foods like tomatoes, oranges, grapefruit and lemons contain citric acid and can make symptoms worse in some people with GORD. The acids in these fruits and vegetables can make the stomach produce too much gastric acid which can then be forced back up the oesophagus.

Carbonated drinks have acids and can increase pressure in the stomach and force acid back up too.



Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentivenutrition@

gmail.com