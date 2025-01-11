HEALTHWISE: There’s no magic bullet when it comes to dieting

JANUARY is the month when the floodgates are open for opportunistic ‘health enthusiasts’ to impose their bias upon you in order to line their pockets.

Social media influencers, celebrities, online marketing, and non-registered nutritionists can have us believe that the hype is true. It’s important to note that just because someone is famous, that does not make them an expert in nutrition. As a registered nutritionist it is my duty of care to help the public make informed decisions about their health.

You should stay away from diets that promise a magic potion for weight loss, which also include diet pills, lotions and magic drinks. Stay clear of diets that promote the avoidance or limitation of whole food groups such as dairy, carbohydrates or wheat. Avoid things that suggest substituting everyday foods for expensive supplements and/or vitamin drips.

Avoid people who promote mono diets, i.e. one type of food like cabbage, soup, chocolate, boiled eggs and even the raw food diet, which promotes avoiding all cooked foods.

Unfortunately, there is no magic solution to weight loss that lasts. This is why it is always advised to have a healthy balanced diet with a small calorie deficit. Your health comes first. Many people claim to be experts in nutrition yet have limited knowledge and offer no protection to the public.

Other unqualified practitioners to avoid are people offering unproven techniques to diagnose and treat nutritional problems that include iridology, kinesiology, craniosacral therapy, hair mineral analysis, face and tongue readings, colonic irrigation and magnetic therapy.

Be health aware this January.

• Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentivenutrition@

gmail.com