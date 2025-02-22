HEALTHWISE: WD40 for your bones comes in different forms

HYALURONIC acid is a substance that our bodies produce naturally. It is found throughout our bodies within our joints, eyes and skin. It promotes the WD40 effect in our joints, reduces dryness in our eyes and makes our skin flexible.

Some foods that help with hyaluronic acid production in our bodies include soya, citrus fruits (orange, lemon, lime, grapefruit etc), sweet potatoes, carrots, beetroot, radishes, green leafs (kale, spinach, cabbage, lettuce) as well as nuts and seeds. And of course it is advised to have five or more portions of fruit and vegetables per day, which some of these could be part of.

You can add soya to your diet by adding a few small chunks of cooked tofu to your stir fry. In terms of citrus fruit, I would stick to no more than one portion per day as the citric acid within these could have the potential to cause tooth decay if you take too much. Nuts can be easily added as snacks and seeds could be added to meals as a sprinkle and flavouring, for example mixed in with your oats in the morning.

If you don’t have enough hyaluronic acid boosting foods in your diet supplements can be taken as a contingency.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentivenutrition@

gmail.com