HEALTHWISE: Why that five-a-day advice is so important

THERE are so many health benefits of eating more fruit and veg daily. As well as tasting great, fruit and veg are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidant chemicals that are vital for good health.

Antioxidants can protect the body from things called free radicals that can come from air pollutants (cigarette smoke, radiation, metal etc) and can cause disease in our bodies. Carotenoid antioxidants are found in carrots, red and green coloured fruit, greenleaf foods and watermelons.

Flavanol antioxidants like quercetin are found in onions, garlic, apples or grapes and polyphenol antioxidants like coumaric acid and resveratrol are found in green peppers and grape skins. D-limonene is another antioxidant chemical found in the pith of citrus fruits, so be sure to eat the white stringy bit when you peel your orange.

People who eat plenty of fruit and veg have a lower risk of developing heart disease, stroke and some cancers. A poor diet may contribute to a third of all cancers. A healthy balanced diet that includes plenty of fruit and veg is the second most important cancer prevention strategy, after stopping smoking.

Everyone should aim for a minimum of five portions per day in a rainbow of colours, with a portion usually being 80g. If it’s dried fruit like currants, dates, sultanas and figs, then this is 30g portion size with pulses (beans, peas and lentils) being 150g.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentivenutrition@

