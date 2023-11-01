More flooding on the way as Storm Ciarán moves in

FLOODING: The bus terminus on the upper Glen Road

ROAD closures and some public transport services have been cancelled due to heavy rain cross the North.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain is now over but more poor weather is expected tonight (Wednesday) as Storm Ciarán moves in.

Translink say the railway line to Bangor has been closed due to flooding and train services to Derry have been stopping at Coleraine with rail replacement buses in place.

Passengers have also been warned of delays on the Portadown line.

In Belfast, the Manse Road in the Four Winds area of South Belfast is currently impassable due to flooding.

WATCH: Heavy rain has caused flooding at Glencolin bus terminus leading to a heavy flow of water into Glenveagh. pic.twitter.com/0jWx1CvtCY — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) November 1, 2023

On Tuesday, the Department for Infrastructure said more than 600 calls had been made to its flood incident line.

As the weather warnings remain in place until Thursday the public are reminded of the flooding incident line on 0300 2000 100.

The Emergency Payment scheme for flooding is active. Householders who have suffered severe inconvenience from flooding can claim £1,000 payment through their local council.

Information about preparing for possible flooding, and what to do after a flood, is available here.