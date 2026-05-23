THE highly anticipated Clár an tSamhraidh – the summer programme at Áras Uí Chonghaile, has been launched.

The launch coincides with the 110th anniversary of the execution of James Connolly, providing a fitting backdrop to a programme centred on Connolly's life, politics and enduring legacy.

Running throughout the summer months, the programme will feature a wide range of talks and discussions and key themes. This year events include the role of women in political and social movements, international solidarity struggles, trade unionism, and critical perspectives on republican history.

In addition to formally launching the programme, Tom Hartley, will also take part as a featured speaker, delivering a special series of talks examining the turbulent prelude to the partition of Ireland and its immediate consequences.

Speaking at the launch, Tom Hartley said: “There is a very old revolutionary saying in Ireland, ‘educate that you may be free’. The slogan reminds us that the power of knowledge has the capacity to transform society. Áras in providing a platform for the exchange of ideas, provides a route into a better understanding of the struggle for democracy and the building of a New Ireland.”

A central highlight of this year’s programme will be a special two-week series of events marking the 90th anniversary of the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War. This commemorative initiative will explore the international dimensions of the conflict, including the contributions of Irish volunteers who fought against fascism in Spain and those who supported Franco at home.

As August approaches, Áras Uí Chonghaile becomes a key venue for Féile an Phobail 2026, hosting a number of events as part of Ireland’s biggest community arts festival.

Manager of Áras Uí Chonghaile, Séanna Walsh, said: “We’re delighted to be part of Féile an Phobail once again this year as we get set to welcome thousands of visitors to West Belfast this August.

"It’s a time when the city comes alive with creativity, discussion and a strong sense of community spirit. A particular highlight of this year’s programme will be our flagship James Connolly Lecture, which will be delivered by RMT General Secretary Eddie Dempsey, one of the most prominent trade union voices in Britain today.”

Heritage Manager at the James Connolly Visitor Centre, Eimear Hargey, added: “We’re proud to launch this year’s summer programme on the 110th anniversary of the execution of James Connolly, whose ideas around equality, workers’ rights and social justice remain as relevant today as ever.

"With Belfast preparing to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors during the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann this August, we see a real opportunity to introduce even more people to Connolly’s work through exhibitions, tours, and discussions at Áras Uí Chonghaile.

"We’d encourage you to mark your calendars and join us for what’s set to be another incredible summer of events.”