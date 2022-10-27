'Historic day' as Irish language legislation passes through House of Commons

Wednesday saw Irish language legislation pass its third and final reading in the House of Commons. The legislation will allow for the official status of the Irish language in the North.

The bill passed through the Committee Stage, Report Stage and its third reading in the House of Commons. The bill will now continue for Royal Assent. At present, the date of this has not been issued.

The legislation introduced would allow for the creation of two Commissioners, an Irish Language and Ulster Scots and an Office of Identity and Cultural Expression.

Irish language campaigners have been at the forefront of ensuring the protection and promotion of the Irish language in the North and delivering legislative provisions for Acht na Gaeilge as an intricate part of the New Decade, New Approach agreement which restored power sharing in January 2020.

Conradh na Gaeilge welcomed the news of the legislation passing through the final stages of its legislative journey at Westminster but has stated that the campaign for equality continues.

The Irish language organisation has called for an immediate appointment of an Irish language commissioner by the Secretary of State. If power sharing is not restored, the legislation will allow the Secretary of State to implement the legislation including the setting up of offices as well as the appointment of the commissioners.

Paula Melvin, President of Conradh na Gaeilge, said: “The Irish language community has been fighting for these rights for decades and in that regard to see the Irish language be afforded official recognition here for the first time is indeed historic. We want to pay tribute to all of those activists and community pioneers who have been advocating for language rights down through the years. Today is but another historic staging post in this ongoing campaign for equality.

2023..... Leanann @dreamdearg ar aghaidh! 👊#AchtAnois ✊ pic.twitter.com/JHKR84MJyC — An Dream Dearg 🅾️🦸🏽‍♀️🦸🏻‍♂️ (@dreamdearg) October 26, 2022

“This bill, however, is not our final destination. We have pushed hard on several important amendments to the legislation in recent months and although we are very disappointed the British Government did not accept them today, we look forward to strengthening the bill and bringing it up to international standards of language legislation in the future. But let’s be clear, we now enter the implementation phase of this legislation. Painful experience with the British Government has taught us to take nothing for granted. Until we see this bill fully enacted and indeed implemented in practice, we will continue to push ahead with the campaign.”

Conchúr Ó Muadaigh, Advocacy Manager with Conradh na Gaeilge, said: “In the absence of a functioning Executive here we call on the Secretary of State to keep this legislation moving forward, and to immediately undertake the work necessary to operationalise and implement this bill in full. The appointment of an Irish Language Commissioner is the first step in that process. The Irish language community will look upon the appointment of the Commissioner as a litmus test for the British Government. They have given themselves the powers to step in when required, now they must be willing to use those powers without any delay. That is now the immediate litmus test for the British Government. Having legislation is one thing, acting on it is the real test. The Irish language community will wait in earnest to see how this legislation will bring the legitimate, long overdue change they require to facilitate them living their lives through Irish.”

SDLP South Belfast MP Claire Hanna called on the UK Government to ensure that there can be no further blockage of Irish language rights in the North. Ms Hanna purposed an amendment to the bill which sought to compel the Secretary of State to ensure the legislation is carried out even without an Executive or Executive Office in place or if an attempt was made to block part of the legislation. The amendment however was defeated in the House of Commons.

The South Belfast MP said: “The amendment brought forward by the SDLP today would have guaranteed that all parts of the government legislation, as agreed by the parties at New Decade, New Approach (NDNA), would be brought forward even without the institutions in place. It would also have stopped any further attempt to block the implementation of language rights by any Minister or party.

🅾️ AR AGHAIDH LINN 🅾️



Ár mbuíochas le gach duine a sheas linn. Is libhse an lá seo.



Our thanks to everyone who stood with us. This day belongs to you.



Níl anseo ach an tús. This is only the beginning.



⭕️ #AchtAnois ⭕️ pic.twitter.com/FRAHHKsoxp — An Dream Dearg 🅾️🦸🏽‍♀️🦸🏻‍♂️ (@dreamdearg) October 26, 2022

“Despite the failure of the amendment, we need the UK Government to provide reassurances that the passage of this bill through Parliament will finally see hard-won language rights introduced for people in Northern Ireland. Campaigners have fought tirelessly for well over a decade to see the Irish language formally recognised here and there can be no further delay."

Sinn Féin First Minister Designate Michelle O’ Neill said today marks a "defining moment" as legislation passes to give historic official recognition of the Irish language.

“After many years of campaigning to guarantee Irish language rights and protections in law, today belongs to the grassroots activists who have delivered Acht Gaeilge.

“Resistance to equality and rights has failed. Those Irish speakers who have been discriminated against, excluded and ignored in the past by the State have now secured the promise of the Good Friday Agreement for today's generation of Gaelgeoirí.

“Irish speakers at last will be able to access public services and use Irish in the courts as archaic laws banning its use have been repealed and consigned to history.

In May 20,000 people took to the streets to demand language rights.



Today Westminster has finally passed historic Irish language legislation after decades of campaigning.



This legislation is but another staging post on our long campaign for language rights and equality. pic.twitter.com/PcmPGwTSBk — Conchúr Ó Muadaigh (@Conchur91) October 26, 2022

"An Irish Language Commissioner will be appointed with statutory powers to ensure compliance with new public service standards.

“The official recognition of Irish in this State represents meaningful parity of esteem for the nationalist community who want to build a society grounded in fairness, inclusion and respect with those who are British and those of an Ulster-Scots cultural tradition.

“The legislation facilitates both identities and cultures and is welcome.

“I hope that we can open a new chapter that allows us all to celebrate and express our equally legitimate cultures, and recognise our differences as something to be valued, not diminished.”