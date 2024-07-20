Hit podcast on Troubles by Hannahstown man scoops three titles at Italian Podcast Awards

A PODCAST on the history of the Troubles involving the experiences of a man from Hannahstown has scooped three prestigious awards in Italy.

'Una Storia Irelandese' (Troubles – An Irish Story) is a podcast hosted by Samuele Sciarillo which covers the conflict, focusing heavily on the life of Belfast man Michael Phillips, who has been living in Bologna for 20 years.

In 1991 Michael was arrested in London in connection with an IRA bomb plot which saw four others sentenced. Michael was subsequently cleared of all charges and now lives in Italy where he has worked in progressive Italian politics and wrote his autobiography on his experiences growing up titled ‘A Belfast Boy’, which is available in English and Italian.

Michael then collaborated with podcast maker Samuele Sciarrillo and the podcast shot to the number two spot in Italy, with people from all over the country contacting Michael to hear more about his story.

Last week the podcast scooped 'Best Independent Documentary Podcast', 'Best Independent Narration Podcast' and 'Best Independent Podcast' at the Italian Podcast Awards, held in Piacenza, Italy.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Michael said he was delighted with the recognition for his work.

"We won among a competition of 800 other podcasts nationally and to achieve three awards is a testament to Sam's passion and skill to tell it like it was, warts and all. For me, it really demonstrates a huge interest in our history.

"Ever since I started doing presentations of the Troubles around the country I've come to appreciate how people in general only know a small part of our story. Actually, I'm sure this goes for the rest of Europe.

"Considering the BBC and the British government were the only real sources of information during that period it's not hard to imagine why Europeans can be shocked at the hardships, death and misery ordinary families like mine endured.

"I'm very thankful that Italians have rediscovered Belfast and Derry and hope that in future more Europeans do the same.

"If I could make a similar comparison to the dire situation now in Palestine, imagine if there was no internet. We would have to rely solely on the Israelis to tell us and the world what was happening and we know how that would end."