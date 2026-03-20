Mercurial Derry-based songwriter Colm Warren has re-emerged with a new single and video aiming to speak up for families living with Down syndrome. Warren’s new song 'Without You' was written for his Cork-based sister, Emma McCarthy, inspired by her unique relationship with his young nephew Ódhrán and will be released tomorrow (21 March) World Down Syndrome Day.

Warren has again teamed up with visual collaborator Ted Endo at Rubber Duck to help bring the song’s message further to life through the creation of an inspirational video showcasing the talents of members of the Down Syndrome Cork community.

“Emma and her husband Joe’s relationship with my nephew Ódhrán is something special to behold," said Colm Warren.

"Despite the challenges they have to face as a family, to say that wee man’s impact has been anything short of life-saving, in the most wonderful sense, would be an understatement. He has taught us all so much about love and what it truly means to be a good parent and decent human being. I believe he was sent here for very special reasons – and I know that’s how his mammy feels too. So that’s where Without You came from."

And the songwriter paid tribute the Down Syndrome Cork members.

"It’s amazing to see their talents on display and I can’t thank each and every one of them enough. Sean, Emma, David and Mike’s performances blew me away – Sean did a far better job than I ever would!"

The video features the Down Syndrome Cork performers iip synching 'Without You' while also featuring video portraits of group members and supporters.

"We cast an incredible group of young creatives to play our band," says video director Endo. "With the help of Down Syndrome Cork we were able to rehearse with them and get them ready to be on camera. On the day, they were some of the most prepared and committed actors I've ever shot with."

The cast features Sean McMahon, Emma O'Connor, David Wall and Mike Clifford. Clifford is the only one of the four who is an actual musician, being an accomplished drummer.