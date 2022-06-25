Safety first at Holy Child primary school

HOLY Child Primary School are one of 12 schools across the North selected to receive a special safety talk and hi-vis jackets for their students courtesy of construction company EJC Contracts.

Rob Lappin from EJC Contracts told the Andersonstown News said the company has now distributed around 1,300 high-vis jackets to schoolchildren.

"Our Health and Safety Co-ordinator Adam Girgin put together a presentation to deliver to schools to show the kids the dangers associated with construction sites and the importance of barriers in stopping them from accessing the sites.

"We have really been pushing the message that red signifies danger and we have been trying to explain that to the kids.

"If we stop one kid from going into a site and getting hurt through these talks, then we have done our job."

Holy Child Principal Kieran Austin welcomed the initiative. "The hi-vis jackets will also be important for the kids as we have a lot of traffic around the school. It is difficult for them to be seen, especially in dark evenings so it will be great to be seen when we are travelling up and down to the likes of the leisure centre or visiting the different secondary schools in the area."