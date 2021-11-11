Holy Cross Boys PS film set to premiere at prestigious New York Film Festival

A NEW film is to make its world premiere in New York this weekend, featuring the teaching of Philosophy in a North Belfast primary school.

‘Young Plato’ by filmmakers Neasa Ní Chianáín and Declan McGrath follows the teachings of Philosophy at Holy Cross Boys Primary School in Ardoyne.

It will have its world premiere at the DOC NYC Film Festival, screening on Sunday and Monday.

Young Plato is an observational documentary set in post-conflict Ardoyne. The film charts the dream of Principal Kevin McArevey and his dedicated, visionary team illustrating how critical thinking and pastoral care can empower and encourage children to see beyond the limitations of their own community.

We see how philosophy encourages young boys to question the mythologies of war and of violence, and sometimes challenge the narratives that their parents, peers and socio-economic group would dictate.

Speaking ahead of the world premiere, Kevin said: “The filmmakers approached the school after watching a philosophy questions and answer session with myself and the pupils in the Black Box.

“The film is based purely on observations. There are no interviews or talking to the camera.

“Philosophy is a massive thing at the school. I would encourage all schools to teach it for at least one hour a week. It promotes emotional and social development as well as helping with reading and dialogue skills.

“For me, this is why we continue to do Philosophy. The film shines a real positive light on the school, the pupils and the community. Critical thinking can help bring on a whole community in an educational sense.

“There was about 700 hours of filming done in total to produce a one hour and forty minute film. The children did really well to get used to them (the film crew) being in the school.

“Philosophy teaches the how of learning which is needed to learn the academic curriculum side of things as well as everyday issues such as name calling, bullying and bereavements to help them cope. It helps them manage their emotions such as anger.

“It is a valuable resource to see children respond to other children thinking.”

The film is also set to be made into a documentary for the BBC.

It is not expected to be screened in the North until early in the New Year.