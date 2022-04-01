Holy Cross priest tells of stress caused by funeral security alert

STRESS: Fr John Craven said the funeral Mass for Bridie McDonnell in the car park of Holy Cross Church in Ardoyne on Friday

A NORTH Belfast priest who was forced to conduct a funeral Mass in the car park of Holy Cross church in Ardoyne following a security alert has described the drama that unfolded following Friday's events.

Holy Cross Parish Priest Father John Craven was getting ready for the funeral Mass of the late Bridie McDonnell (76) when he was informed of a security alert on Friday morning.

As the funeral procession made its way to the church, it was diverted due to a security alert at the nearby Houben Centre, where Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney was in attendance at a peace-building event.

As a result, the funeral procession could not enter Holy Cross Church through the main gates and so another entrance was used.

However, on arrival at the church, the family were told they would not be allowed to go inside and instead, prayers over the remains would be offered in the car park.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Fr Craven said: "I was getting ready for the funeral when two policemen came through the sacristy door and told me there was a serious alert.

"I explained I had a funeral to do. The policeman informed me it would not be able to take place in the church due to a 400-yard exclusion zone.

"I had a discussion with the family and the undertaker and decided to do a service in the car park. It was the best I could do.

"I didn't want to postpone it either.

"I apologised to the family on behalf of the church for the situation.

"We managed to have a short ten-minute service in the car park before police moved us further away.

"We then went on to the graveyard and did prayers there.

"We hope to have a month's mind Mass for them towards the end of April. I also said Mass on Saturday for the family.

"She was a good lady and a good person who had reared nine children, two of whom had died young. It was a big loss for the family.

"It was stress all round for all of us.

"Something like this has never happened before.

"I want to commend the Twaddell Residents' Association who brought people in to the cabin for tea, coffee and use of toilet facilities. We didn't get back into the church until 7.15pm that evening."