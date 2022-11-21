£10,000 for Holy Family Guide Unit

HOLY Family Guide Unit in North Belfast have received £10,000 as part of a celebratory Community Grant one-off funding campaign by Tesco.

Last month, shoppers in 100 large Tesco stores were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find specially created gold versions of its iconic blue voting token.

The total amount being given away in gold tokens was worth £1million in grants to local good causes.

Holy Family Guide Unit was one of three local charities available to vote for in the local Cityside store to receive one of the 100 £10,000 Golden Grants.

Mairead Walsh from Holy Family Guide Unit charity said: “The Holy Family Guide Unit, families and our local community are delighted and excited to be awarded the Golden Grant from Tesco.

"We are grateful for the opportunities this grant will give to our members, their families, and our local community, through a series of planned shared events, adventures, and community outreach activities.”

Claire De Silva, head of communities and local media at Tesco, said: “These events across the country were not only a really fun occasion in store, with our colleagues and customers really keen to get involved but also an important opportunity for people to choose a local good cause to receive the £10,000 grant.

"Hopefully, this will help to make a difference to everyone that they continue to support within our communities.”