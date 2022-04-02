Holyland Mural shows solidarity with Ukraine

MURAL: The new mural was unveiled at Horsey Hill in the Holyland

South Belfast Alliance Representative Paula Bradshaw has welcomed the launch of a new mural at Horsey Hill in the Holyland area. The street art, painted by local artist Emic, was created in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and a launch was organised by residents on Wednesday, March 30.

“It is fantastic to see this beautiful new mural launch in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. It is a welcome addition to Horsey Hill and the wider Holyland area," she said.

“I hope that those Ukrainians who have made their home here will see it and know that we are fully behind them. I am grateful to the Emic for creating such a striking piece of work and to the community for their tireless efforts to improve their area.

“It is the people that make South Belfast such a great place to be.”