Home Bargains opens at Hillview site on Crumlin Road

NEW ADDITION: Home Bargains at Hillview Retail Park on the Crumlin Road

THE opening of a new Home Bargains store at the Hillview site has been welcomed by local political representatives.

The popular bargain retailer opened up the store last weekend at the site on the Crumlin Road in North Belfast. It will create 52 new jobs amid £2million worth of investment.

The latest addition to the site comes after German supermarket Lidl opened their store in February. There are also plans for a Starbucks drive-thru, a day centre for the elderly as well as for 18 new social housing units.

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said: “I’m delighted to see the opening of Home Bargains beside Lidl here at Hillview.

“In recent weeks planners have given the green light for social housing here on this site and now we have good news with the opening of this major retailer.

“This is without doubt progress bringing much-needed jobs plus affordable and easily accessible retail to the surrounding area.

“Lidl has proved to be hugely popular since opening and I’m confident this Home Bargains store will be a success also. It’s good to see rapid progress on this recently vacant large site.

“We’ll continue to work to attract other investment to Hillview after this positive new beginning for the area.”

DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst said: “This investment is much-needed and will be welcomed by all within the local community.

“The continued development of Hillview as an economic and retail hub will undoubtedly enhance employment prospects and shopping choice for both local residents and those travelling from further afield.

“This should remain the sole priority for the site.”