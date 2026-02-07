The Housing Executive has announced its annual rent increase.

From 6th April, 2026, rents will increase by 4.8 per cent – this equates to an increase of £3.94 on the average weekly rent, which is currently £82.04, excluding rates.

All tenants will be contacted over the coming weeks to advise of their new rent charges and what they need to do.

Grainia Long, Chief Executive, said: “Rent from our tenants is a vital funding stream that is invested straight back into our homes and tenant services.

“It enables us to provide essential high-quality customer and neighbourhood services as well as ongoing maintenance of our homes and significant improvement work.

“In 2026/27 we plan to spend circa £270m on improving and maintaining our homes, with more than a quarter of our homes being upgraded with work programmes.

“Importantly £42.3m of this will go to installing new energy efficient measures to make our homes warmer and future proof them for many years ahead.

“We understand that an increase in rent may be concerning and challenging for some tenants and we are here to help.

“Our dedicated financial inclusion team can provide, free, confidential money advice, help you to manage a budget and check your benefit entitlement.

“We encourage any tenant who is having difficulty paying their rent, to contact us immediately for assistance and advice."