Housing Executive condemn dumping at New Lodge flats

THE Housing Executive has condemned those responsible for dumping rubbish in the communal area of flats in the New Lodge.

Cáit Ní Mhuiris, a resident at a complex in Duncairn Parade, has been left in despair after a large amount of rubbish and dogs dirt appeared outside her flat.

Cáit says the situation is so bad that she has had to live with her mum because she could not face walking over the mess to get out or in her front door.

"The dogs dirt and the rubbish is a health hazard. It is impossible to get in the front door of my flat," she explained.

"Nobody should have to live like this. It has been going on for a few months. It has been cleared twice in the past few months but this is the worst I have seen it."

A Housing Executive spokesperson said: “Our staff cleared and cleansed this communal area on Friday, February 7 and we wholeheartedly condemn those who dumped their refuse at this site.

“Our neighbourhood warden is stepping up visits to the area to ensure there is no repetition of this activity and we intend to write to all residents of Duncairn Parade to remind them of their obligations on keeping communal spaces clean and tidy.

“There is a specific area in this building for refuse collection and the Eurobins on-site where only half full at the time.

“There is no excuse for this activity and the local community already assist our staff with refuse collection at this site.

“Anyone who wishes to report dumping activity in this area can call the Housing Executive directly or the cleansing department at Belfast City Council.”