Hovis strike action suspended after management offer more dough

STRIKE action planned by workers at Hovis’ Apollo Road site in Belfast, which was scheduled to commence at 6am on Sunday, has been suspended following a last minute improved pay offer by management.

Unite the union had warned that the strike action was likely to have impacted bread supplies across the North.

Unite has confirmed that it has moved to suspend its planned action for seven days while it ballots its members on the improved offer.

If they vote to reject the deal, continuous strike action is now scheduled to commence from the morning of Sunday, March 12.

Earlier this week, more than 95 per cent voted for strike action in pursuit of a cost of living pay increase at Hovis.

Unite said that whilst workers have watched their disposable incomes collapse with the surge in inflation, Hovis has enjoyed bumper sales during the Covid pandemic and in its aftermath.

Turnover rose eight per cent in 2020 and rose marginally further in 2021 to £361.2million, they said.