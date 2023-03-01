Hovis workers to start strike action from Sunday

WORKERS at Hovis bakery in Belfast have voted overwhelmingly for industrial action in pursuit of a pay increase.

Unite the Union say the company has been informed that continuous strike action will commence this Sunday (March 5) with strike pickets going up at the bakery's headquarters in Apollo Road at 6am.

The Union is warning the strike is likely to impact bread supplies on shelves across the North.

It comes after more than 95 per cent voted for strike action in pursuit of a cost of living pay increase at Hovis.

Unite say that whilst workers have watched their disposable incomes collapse with the surge in inflation, Hovis has enjoyed bumper sales during the Covid pandemic and in its aftermath. Turnover rose eight per cent in 2020 and rose marginally further in 2021 to £361.2million, the union said.

Staff at the plant are seeking a 13.4 per cent wage increase.

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham expressed her union’s support for the Hovis workers as they prepare to take strike action.

“Hovis has enjoyed huge success during the Covid pandemic and in the period following it," she said.

Hovis workforce votes overwhelmingly for industrial action in pursuit of cost of living pay increase https://t.co/1xIVXPINSN — Unite the Union NI (@UniteunionNI) February 28, 2023

"The group posted pre-tax profits of almost £50 million in 2021 and is a well-funded business with a strong balance sheet. The company can well afford to increase the pay of these workers to provide some protection from the surge in inflation.

“Unite has established a £70 million strike fund which we are deploying to back workers in struggle.

"The workforce in Hovis know that Unite has their back as they seek to win a cost of living increase from their employer.”

Regional Officer for the workforce, Sean McKeever, issued a last-minute call for management to address the workers’ pay claim and avoid an unnecessary strike.

“In repeated strikes over the last few years, the Hovis workforce has repeatedly demonstrated their willingness and determination to secure improvements to their pay and conditions.

"A ballot of more than 95 percent for strike action should surely force some reconsideration by management.

“It is still not too late for management to address our members’ pay claim and avoid this strike action."

Workers at Hovis last walked out in 2021 in industrial action which lasted 11 days until an eight per cent pay increase was accepted.