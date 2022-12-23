Delight as Scoil an Droichid raise £1,000 cheque from Christmas draw

SUCCESS: Irish Language Development Officer Fionnuala Nic Thom and Deputy Manager Tara Gibney at An Droichead presenting the cheque to Anna Bheáid from the school

AN Droichead’s Christmas Draw was a huge success, raising £1,000 for Scoil an Droichid. The cheque was presented by Irish Language Development Officer Fionnuala Nic Thom and Deputy Manager Tara Gibney at An Droichead to Anna Bheáid from the school.

The popular ‘Crannchur na Nollag’ included a range of fabulous prizes including £500, a two-night B&B stay in Teach Jack's in Gweedore, Co. Donegal, two tickets for An Droichead’s 2023 Gala dinner in Belfast City Hall, an Irish language toy hamper and a family Irish language pyjama set.

Speaking with the Andersonstown News, Irish Language Development Officer at An Droichead Fionnuala Nic Thom said: “A thousand pounds was raised for the school and that was brilliant altogether. Ourselves and the kids are delighted that we hit the target. We’re very happy about it.

“The Gala dinner is the next big event that we have and we’re still celebrating our 30th birthday and enjoying all the celebrations. The gala will be a huge event at City Hall.”

The 2023 Gala will be taking place on Saturday, March 4 at Belfast City Hall as part of An Droichead’s year of 30th birthday celebrations and Seachtain na Gaeilge.

The popular folk band Pólca 4 will be performing on the night and providing entertainment after the dinner.

Funds raised will go towards An Droichead’s scholarships for Ulster University Irish courses. This opportunity provides students and the community with a clear path to recognised proficiency in Irish.