Late, great boxer and lensman Hugh Russell in frame at CB Club

AN exhibition has been held in his native North Belfast to celebrate the life of North Belfast photographer Hugh Russell.

The former boxer and award-winning photographer, who hailed from the New Lodge passed away in October following a short illness. He was aged 63.

As well as being a photographer for the Irish News, Hugh was a key member of the Christian Brothers Camera Club.

The club meet every Thursday night at St Malachy's Old Boys Association on the Antrim Road.

At the time of his death, he had been preparing a talk and exhibition to celebrate his 40th anniversary with The Irish News and photographs he had chosen were among hundreds on display at the CB Camera Club.

At last Thursday's meeting, the club held an exhibition of Hugh's work, featuring pictures from the club and his press work with the Irish News.

Malachy Connolly, John McCann and Gary Johnston from CB Camera Club with Hugh's wife Cathy and family.

Christian Brothers Camera Club chairman John McCann shared anecdotes of the pranks and laughter members enjoyed across 40 years and recalled how Hugh’s entry into press photography began when he returned from the 1980 Moscow Olympics with a bronze medal for boxing and a camera.

"Hugh was involved in the club for over 40 years," he said. "He was a very popular member of the club and attended virtually every Thursday night. He became an honorary member in 2016. He also served as Chairman before. He is sadly missed by so many people, including all of us at CB Camera Club."