Huhtamaki staff give festive boost to local foodbanks

Huhtamaki Foodservice Delta have donated up to £2,500 worth of products to two local West Belfast foodbanks this Christmas. Huhtamaki staff collected the products at their site in Kennedy Way. The amount was raised through staff donations and contributions from Huhtamaki Foodservice Delta as well as from key suppliers like Woodsides Haulage.



The West Belfast Foodbank, based at Conway Mill, serves the area between Kennedy Way and the city centre, providing emergency food and support to local people in crisis, through referral agents. Vouchers are available from referral agencies like Springfield Charitable Association, Sure-Start Albert Street and Beechmount, and the Citizens Advice Springfield Rd and Shankill Rd. They can be contacted by email or by phone on 07802462836

We believe in Santa, how about you? Happy holidays from Huhtamaki! pic.twitter.com/rmexOdoKut — Huhtamaki (@HuhtamakiGroup) December 22, 2021

South-West Belfast Foodbank provides emergency food and support to local people in crisis, serving the area from the Colin neighbourhood and Dunmurry village to Andersonstown. They can be contacted by email or phone 07938706552



More than 400 people are employed locally by Huhtamaki Foodservice Delta, a business which specialises in sustainable packaging for the Foodservice industry. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Huhtamaki repurposed its production facility to manufacture millions of Protective Face Visors for the NHS, as well as maintaining supply to its existing customer base, which includes McDonalds, KFC and Kellogg’s.