Hurling wall completed at Crickey

SINN Féin councillor Nichola Bradley has welcomed the completion of a new hurling wall at Fennell Park.



The new facility at Cliftonville Playing Fields, known locally as the Crickey has been developed to facilitate ball control and allows players to practice off-season and in all types of weather.



Oldpark councillor Nichola Bradley said: “This is another great day for the GAA in North Belfast as we see the completion of the brand new hurling wall.



“I wish to praise everyone involved in delivering this latest addition to the facilities here at the Crickey.



“This work was done at a time when Covid restrictions were limiting many projects progressing and I’m delighted that as the community and our sports clubs prepare for reopening local hurlers will have this further investment on site.



“The GAA is thriving in the city and it is important that the focus remains on delivering facilities such as these to meet the growing demand.



“I look forward to many years of activity at this hub of community sporting excellence.”